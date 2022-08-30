The city or Southeast Georgia Health System — or both — should evaluate pedestrian safety on the streets in the immediate blocks encasing the grounds of the Brunswick hospital. Since late March, two hospital employees have been struck by vehicles while walking across Parkwood Drive. One victim is alive; the other died of the injuries she sustained Friday night.
Two accidents over such a short time span ought to be alarming enough to the city and the health care system to warrant some action by either entity or both, and preferably before there is a third and fourth victim.
It does not matter whether the recent incidents were avoidable or not. The fact is they happened. The likely prediction is that there will be others given the increase in traffic flow and hospital employees following the upgrade and expansion of Glynn County’s primary medical facility.
Someone once suggested constructing a pedestrian bridge over Parkwood Drive traffic for hospital employees who leave their vehicles in the health system’s parking lot next to Pinova. While it might sound good on paper, it stands to reason that its frequency of use by health system staff, many of whom have been on their feet all night caring for sick people, would be questionable.
That much is evident by employees who dart across at various other points along the busy two-lane street rather than walk to the place that is clearly marked for pedestrians, the flashing light crosswalk on Parkwood, in the interest of saving time or sparing tired feet additional steps.
Improving lighting in the blocks on each street where there is a crosswalk, reducing the speed to 15 mph and monitoring traffic occasionally with radar or LIDAR — and actually writing traffic citations, not issuing warnings — would go a long way in improving safety in the area around the hospital. Speed bumps or humps on Hampton and Kemble avenues in the blocks that touch the hospital — and even Parkwood if that is permissible — also would be helpful in slowing down traffic. A shuttle service would be perfect, especially on foggy or rainy nights.
Motorists who found any of these safety measures to be a bother could use an alternate route to get to U.S. 17 or U.S. 341. They could take Fourth Street, for example.
Whatever course of action is considered, it should be determined and activated quickly before another Georgia health care system employee or anyone else is injured or killed near the hospital.