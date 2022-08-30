The city or Southeast Georgia Health System — or both — should evaluate pedestrian safety on the streets in the immediate blocks encasing the grounds of the Brunswick hospital. Since late March, two hospital employees have been struck by vehicles while walking across Parkwood Drive. One victim is alive; the other died of the injuries she sustained Friday night.

Two accidents over such a short time span ought to be alarming enough to the city and the health care system to warrant some action by either entity or both, and preferably before there is a third and fourth victim.

