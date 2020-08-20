Georgia’s two Republican senators and 1st District congressman might want to take a closer look at the reasons stated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons for declining to renew a contract that will cost the state jobs and the government of Charlton County critical revenue. They will if they care anything about the economic welfare of small communities within the realm of their representation and keeping criminals off the streets.
Charlton County and its seat, the city of Folkston, are about to go through a rough patch. They are on the verge of losing jobs, a major economic contributor and an important supporter of local government.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has decided it no longer requires the services of privately run prisons. That will end the bureau’s contract with the D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Folkston when it expires at the end of September.
The closure will eliminate the 316 jobs tied to the prison in the small southeast Georgia city of 4,000. Those lost paychecks will be felt by the entire community.
The 1,500 inmates housed at D. Ray James will be transferred to incarceration centers operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The bureau intends to end its relationship with D. Ray James and some 11 other private facilities it has contracted with over the years. It offers several reasons for this decision. Correctional services and programs at the nongovernment prisons are not up to par with their federal counterparts, nor do they offer the same level of security and safety, according to a report by the Office of Inspector General.
They also do not save as much money as the bureau had anticipated.
There’s another reason for the pullout. The bureau now has plenty of space available at its own lock-ups. Beds opened up at the direction of U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who ordered them to send inmates considered most vulnerable to COVID-19 to serve their sentences at home.
What Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Buddy Carter should ask is what will become of the felons sent home when the virus is no longer a threat to health and safety. Will they be returned to prison? The three might also remind the bureau of prisons it will likely need the space provided by private jails in the near future but might find itself out of luck if they shed their primary function and find another purpose.