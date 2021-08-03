Are you a resident of Brunswick and have what it takes to oversee the operations of a municipality with a $17 million annual budget? Do you care about the future of this port city?
If the answer is “yes” to these questions, then you should consider offering yourself for public office. Three seats on the City Commission will be up for grabs in November, including two vacant ones: the office of mayor and the seat currently occupied by North Ward City Commissioner Vincent Williams, who earlier announced intentions to run for mayor.
Mayor Cornell Harvey, serving the final months of his final term of office this year, has done an excellent job. He’s led the city through some rough patches and has been everything and more what voters expect from their leaders. Hopefully the community has not seen the last of his outstanding leadership.
Make no mistake about it, his departure will leave a gaping hole on the commission, one that will not be easily filled. It will require someone who is apolitical and who has the best interest of the city, its residents and businesses, always at heart. It will require someone who can speak with pride, confidence and determination for 16,000 men, women and children inside and outside the city.
The two other seats on the city commission — the one held by Williams and the other by South Ward Commissioner Felicia Harris — also will be on the Nov. 2 ballot. Commissioner Harris, who like Williams has done an outstanding job representing the city, is mayor pro tem and has indicated a desire to serve another four-year term in her seat.
All three of these offices are critical to the future of Brunswick. There’s still the struggle with COVID-19 and the economic damage it is causing. There’s also the matter of a major housing development on East River and the impact of state port facilities on the city’s south end and on the community in general.
There’s also the fate of Mary Ross Waterfront Park and the city’s downtown business hub. Both need attention.
Other than a genuine concern for the city, requirements include city residency for at least one year prior to the election. Individuals also must be 25 years of age or older and pay a qualifying fee – $469 for mayoral candidates and $342 for commission candidates. There is no requirement for those declaring for city office to disclose political affiliation.
Don’t take too long to think about seeking city office. Qualifying is Aug. 16-20.
Last day to register to vote in the municipal election is Oct. 4.