Got ideas where the county should be headed — ideas better than what the current seven members of the Glynn County Commission are discussing, working on or pondering?
Anyone answering “yes” should take note of the following date: March 2. That’s when men and women who want to be on the ground level of decision-making in local, state or federal government will begin qualifying for seats on the county commission as a Republican or Democrat or for anyone of the other numerous posts up for reelection. Qualifying starts promptly at 9 a.m. and ends at noon the following Friday, March 6.
Candidates seeking office as independents, those pledging allegiance to neither political party, will quality at the board of elections in July. In addition to paying a qualifying fee, they must present a nominating petition with the signatures of voters. Details about the election and offices can be found on the website of the Glynn County Board of Elections.
Commissioners whose seats will be on the general primary election ballot May 18 are Michael Browning, District 1; Peter Murphy, District 2; Allen Booker, District 5; and Bob Coleman, Post 2 At-Large. Murphy let it be known a while back that he planned to be a one-termer and Coleman announced this week that he’s leaving the commission at the end of December. He will not be seeking another four-year term.
The three legislators representing Glynn County also are up for reelection this year: Sen. William Ligon, Rep. Don Hogan and Rep. Jeff Jones. Don’t like something they’ve done or think you’re more qualified to be deciding state issues?
Throw your name into the ring. You never know how many might agree with you.
Everyone has a right to gripe about government. We all have a right to complain. How many of us, however, are bold and courageous enough to join these oftentimes thankless decision-makers?
The community will find out in March and July.