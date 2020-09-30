Does the community really want to tell thousands of college students eager to celebrate a great football tradition that their patronage is no longer welcome in the Golden Isles?
Hopefully not. That is why, on behalf of the tourism industry and business community in general, we implore the Glynn County Commission to find a better solution than prohibiting college students from gathering on Frat Beach in November. It’s one of several ideas being kicked around that may be proposed when commissioners meet at the old county courthouse Thursday.
We urge the county to work with the students, not against them. Police and county officials have in the past, and the island and community survived those weekends just fine.
Glynn County can this time too if all agencies involved put their heads together. And because the annual gridiron battle between the Bulldogs of the University of Georgia and the Gators of the University of Florida is more than a month away — Nov. 7 this year — there’s time to hammer a viable plan together and advise incoming guests of the 2020 ground rules in advance.
We get it. There is concern about COVID-19 and its spread. Just don’t jump to conclusions and automatically presume students will cast safety and caution to the wind and opt to ban them. Excuse us for saying this, but telling them to just stay away is an old fogey’s way of thinking.
The world tends to unfairly prejudge the entire younger generation and seldom with positive adjectives.
Instruct them to minimize clumping to whatever is recommended by health officials for social distancing and let them police themselves. Warn them that failure to comply with the rules could result in closure of Frat Beach.
As one county commissioner recently observed, making it difficult for arriving college football fans to gather and socialize on the beach could encourage these consumers to take their revelry elsewhere. We’d hate to see that.
Come up with a plan to keep Frat Beach open but don’t make it something that’s overly difficult for students to follow. We want them back next year.
Do you agree? Disagree? Tell us why. Send a letter to the editor via email to editor@thebrunswicknews.com or write us at P.O. Box 1557, Brunswick, GA 31521. Online subscribers also have the option of filling out the Letters form found at the bottom of the newspaper’s website under the heading of Services.