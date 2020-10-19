When we welcome animals into our home, they become part of our family and deserve to be treated as such. That’s what makes the situation surrounding a dog that was recently discovered abandoned in a port-a-potty such a disturbing act.
The dog, Rusty, was found abandoned at a construction site on Pecan Point Drive in Brunswick. Tiffani Hill, manager for Glynn County Animal Control, said the dog was in a wire crate, lying on his side and unable to move. Rusty was also malnourished and trapped in a port-a-potty where it was 130 degrees.
It goes without saying that such a heinous act must be punished. That’s why it is important for the perpetrator or perpetrators to be brought to justice. To that end, the Humane Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of who is responsible for abandoning Rusty in such a heinous manner.
If it was Rusty’s owners that left him to die in that port-a-potty, then they should face stiff punishment and never be allowed to have a pet again. We understand that not every household is equipped to handle a pet, and that may be something you don’t realize until after you have a dog or cat for a few weeks.
But the solution to the problem is not to lock up your pet in a veritable hotbox where it will slowly die. There are organizations locally that will help find your pet a new home if it isn’t a right fit, and we are definitely sure there are other families who would love to bring home a new addition. To be so callous and cold to what was supposed to be a loved family member is such an awful waste.
There is luckily a silver lining in this horrible story. Rusty was found by a passerby and her dog, and animal control was called. When Hill realized the county didn’t have the necessary resources to help Rusty, they gave him to No Kill Glynn County. The organization was able to get Rusty the help he needs, and he has plenty of people seeking to add him to their families. It’s good to see private groups working well with government bodies to facilitate the best outcome possible.
If you have information on who committed this crime, call the Glynn County Animal Shelter at 912-554-7501, the Glynn County Police Department’s Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333 or email animalservices@glynncounty-ga.gov. With any luck, the culprits will be caught.