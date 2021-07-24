Fighting crime in Georgia has re-emerged as a popular topic among politicians. Many can’t say enough about it.
Just this past week, one state legislator announced he planned to seek $75 million extra for the issue. His package includes millions of dollars for mental health facilities and programs. Funds would go toward supporting the men and women who make up Georgia’s thin blue line and replacing jail time with effective treatment programs for offenders suffering mental illness.
Thankfully, Gov. Brian Kemp is no Johnny-come-lately to crime fighting. To him it’s always been more than cosmetic dressing for the voters or a string of impressive-sounding adjectives in political speeches. Public safety was on his radar long before he stepped foot in the governor’s mansion.
His efforts clearly demonstrate his commitment to public safety. While in office, he has fought for and received funding to step up efforts to combat sex-trafficking in Georgia, supporting programs that catch and convict the culprits and that provide assistance to its many victims. Gangs, at the root of a large percentage of crimes across this state and nation today, are another favorite target. A state task force is working to bring these human parasites to justice.
The increasing violent crime rate in Atlanta, the locomotive of Georgia’s economy, also is very much on the mind of Gov. Kemp. He has already thrown state assets in front of the city’s crime wave with the objective of slowing it down. Now, he wants to do more and is not waiting for the 2022 session of the General Assembly to do it. He will add the outbreak of violent crimes in Atlanta as a topic for discussion and action when the legislature convenes in the fall to take up redistricting.
One important member of the General Assembly is already pledging help in the fall session. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, has said he will ask the House to allocate additional funding — $3 million — to pushing back on Atlanta’s crime rate.
That’s encouraging news as long as legislators remember that other cities around the state, cities with far less resources than Atlanta, are experiencing similar problems.