City and county commissioners have a lot to think about as Brunswick and the Golden Isles approach the threshold of 2023. As is normally the case, a bushel of issues will follow the city and the county into the new year.
There is at least one, however — a public safety issue — that they might want to give more attention to in the weeks ahead. If they put their heads together, they might figure out a way both governments will be better able to compete with other cities and counties for law enforcement officers today and in the future.
By now, commissioners who are aware of what’s happening across the state and nation know that recruiting men and women for police work is harder to do, and for a variety of reasons. The only prediction anyone can be certain of in 2023 is that situation will only get worse. Finding good candidates will be as easy as finding a faded Waldo on a worn page.
A statewide committee studying the issue in Georgia is grasping for solutions on behalf of all local governments in the Peach State. One recommendation the panel has come up with is the elevation of starting salaries for new police officers. Members favor raising their beginning pay to $56,000 annually.
Could the city of Brunswick or Glynn County compete with that? And if so, how much more short-staffed would the city and county police departments be? What streets or neighborhoods would be routinely skipped? Which emergency calls would be shuffled to the back burner?
The most obvious answer to even trying to compete with other local governments, of course, is to bring the city and county police departments under the state constitutional office of sheriff. This would give the mostly 85,000 law-abiding residents of this community a united force with which to fight crime.
New problems call for new answers, even if it means giving up whatever “power” elected city and county commissioners feel they have over their respective law enforcement agencies. Community safety is far more important than individual egos.
Commissioners should ask themselves this: are three law enforcement agencies — four when counting the state patrol, which has jurisdiction on Jekyll Island — really the best and most effective way to ensure the safety of residents and visitors? Even when fully staffed, the three major departments are stretched so thin that the school system and college feel compelled to field their own police departments.
Brunswick, Glynn County and the Sheriff’s Office are served by men and women dedicated to public safety. Isn’t it about time commissioners decided what’s also best for them? They could use the help.