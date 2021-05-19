Partnerships between governmental bodies and private businesses don’t always work out for the better. A conflict over which direction a project should go can lead to the entire thing landing on the scrap heap. It’s a familiar story that many municipalities have seen play out before.
But when the government and other stakeholders are on the the same wavelength, it can be an incredibly powerful and effective tool. The recent work done to turn the land where a church used to stand in the Glynn Haven neighborhood into a county park is a blueprint for how these public/private partnerships can work.
Glynn Haven Baptist Church stood in the St. Simons Island neighborhood for decades until it was demolished in 2017. The property was set to be developed, but the plans fell through. It has sat vacant ever since, except for when neighborhood children created forts in the area and referred to it as “Shanty Town.”
Residents of the neighborhood got together with District 2 County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents St. Simons, to come up with a plan to turn the area into a county park. To do that, though, the community was going to have to raise some of the funds to purchase the land.
Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation helped out by serving as the fiscal agent for donations, which expedited the process and allowed for any donations made to be tax deductible. The foundation also sponsored a challenge grant to launch the initiative. The St. Simons Land Trust would also provide a challenge grant while Sea Island Company pledged support to help design the park.
Donations rolled in from the community and almost $200,000 was raised. The county commission last week voted to purchase the land in the neighborhood for $950,000 and closed on the land Monday.
Stakeholders and government leaders were able to work together with a clear goal in mind and accomplish what they set out to do. The park will be a great addition to that part of St. Simons Island and will serve the community for decades to come.
The initiative’s success has us thinking what other ways a public/private partnership would benefit all involved. The most obvious is the Oglethorpe block in downtown Brunswick. The city working closely with a developer could accomplish the goal of bringing much-needed housing and other amenities to downtown Brunswick.
If the goal is clear from the beginning and everyone works together to see that it is fulfilled, it would be a boon for all involved.