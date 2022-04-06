If you woke up Monday morning wondering what was on the agenda for today’s Brunswick City Commission meeting, you weren’t alone. The News was also curious as the agenda for the meeting had not been posted yet.
The News spent Monday trying to figure out if there would be an agenda posted ahead of the meeting. Normally an agenda for the next city meeting is up on the city’s website five or six days ahead of the meeting. That wasn’t the case this week.
The agenda for today’s meeting didn’t go up until late Monday afternoon. Before the agenda’s release, The News reached out to all four commissioners, Mayor Cosby Johnson and City Attorney Brian Corry to find out if an agenda was going to be made public.
The News only heard back from two of the commissioners, Julie Martin and Johnny Cason. Both confirmed that the agenda had not been sent out, and neither knew of any reason why it would be withheld.
It should be noted that the city doesn’t legally have to post an agenda online for all to see. As David Hudson, lawyer for the Georgia Press Association, explained, “The agency does not have to give notice for meetings that take place at its regular time and place other than posting a physical notice a week in advance at the meeting place.”
Something to keep in mind, though, is that any media entity is entitled to a copy of the agenda in advance upon request.
The problem with releasing an agenda so late is that it gives the public hardly any time to see what’s going to be discussed. People should want to know what the City Commission is planning to discuss and potentially vote on so that they can share their opinion on the matters either at the meeting or directly by contacting commission members.
“The agenda lets the public know about the business to be discussed,” Cason told The News on Monday. “The public needs to know.”
We hope this is not a trend, but it isn’t the first time such an issue has happened in the last few months. In January, public notice for a planned retreat wasn’t sent out 24 hours ahead of time as is required by state law, so the retreat was changed to an information session for the two newest members of the commission — Mayor Johnson and Commissioner Kendra Rolle.
The only way public meetings can be effective is if the public knows what’s going to be discussed and gets a chance to educate themselves before the meeting. Hopefully, the city will stay committed to keeping the public informed.