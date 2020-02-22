Either civics teachers lied to us all through school or some government agencies are playing footloose and fancy-free with the ownership of public information. We are the government, not whatever federal agency is struck with a sudden hankering to play cat-and-mouse with data collected and paid for with public funds.
Environmental groups and states are fighting this very issue. They’ve asked for whatever information that federal agencies like the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management gathered and used to conclude that seismic air gun testing would be safe in certain areas of the ocean. It’s technology that allows private investors to search the vast ocean floor off the nation’s coast to determine the worthiness of a location for further, more expensive testing. Treasures sought are deposits of oil and natural gas.
Opponents of this method contend it would be harmful to sea life, including the struggling population of whales. They, of course, want to prevent this proposed blasting of the sea bottom. Their studies indicate a negative impact on underwater creatures.
Coastal states and groups like One Hundred Miles merely asked, “Show us how you determined certain areas are safe for seismic air gun testing.” It’s a battle now being fought in court. Imagine it: states and taxpayers having to drag a federal agency to court for information. Just recently, a U.S. District Court judge in Charleston, South Carolina, gave the federal agencies involved in the process 45 days to let the people review what rightfully belongs to them.
Ten states, eight environmental groups and 19 municipalities are engaged in this legal war. They’re uncomfortable with the idea of ever drilling for oil anywhere off the coast of Eastern United States. The area open for permitting extends from Delaware to central Florida.
That includes Georgia, of course, which brings the beaches and environment of the Golden Isles into the region of concern. While 21st century technology is far more advanced than what was used in the early days of oil exploration, there’s always that chance, as slight as it might be, for human error or equipment failure.
Those behind the lawsuit remember what science teachers taught us — that oil and water don’t mix. When they do and it’s in a natural setting, watch out marine life, shore life and job-producing commerce.
Considering the risks, expect states and environmentalists to want to know everything they can about seismic blasting, including what the government knows.