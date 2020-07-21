Acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins announced recently that he is reducing the number of hours county police officers are scheduled to report for duty each day. Right now, the department functions on 12-hour shifts. Wiggins is trimming it by two hours, setting the new workday at 10 hours.
Prudent decision. Police patrols, already among the most tense assignments in the nation, are becoming even more dangerous as the population grows, a situation not helped by the failure of leaders at home, in Atlanta and in Washington to get along and address issues with a unified front.
Most Americans wouldn’t want to patrol the streets in anywhere USA for an hour, let alone 12 or even 10.
Tension tends to wear down the body, both physically and mentally. Police are everyday heroes and heroines, but they’re not supermen or superwomen. Each passing hour drains them of a measurable amount of sharpness. That’s never good in a job that requires clear thinking, a vital must-have for a safe and effective response to emergency situations.
The longer police officers remain on duty, the less alert they are. So says the U.S. Department of Justice, which study the effects of an extended shift. Mental fatigue can be especially dangerous in high speed chases.
There is an upside to the half-day work schedule. In theory, it affords officers more time to unwind and spend with family or friends. How well that applies to the Glynn County Police Department, which seems to be always struggling to fill vacancies on its duty roster, is anyone’s guess outside the agency.
Officers who have been on the force for at least as many years as they have fingers know how to deal with stress associated with policework.
But it may be fair to say that new concerns today call for a revised strategy that includes increased vigilance.
Among the new concerns is a growing disrespect for law enforcement. Warped malcontents have even been known to set up police with false 911 calls and ambush the first officer or officers to respond.
This is ample cause for stress and reason enough to keep officers patrolling the streets sharp and clear-headed.
Cutting patrol time will help toward this end.