We are in a precarious time for our coastal environment. Between combatting sea-level rise and the threat of offshore energy exploration, the future of our area’s greatest resources hangs in the balance. It’s important that our coast has a say in matters that affect it.
Our place on the coast plays a big factor in our economic engine. There are the obvious millions of dollars that tourism brings in each year, but we also have a deepwater port that brings in millions for our local economy every year.
But the economic advantages of preserving our pristine coast go beyond the obvious. Our quality of life is enhanced by our proximity to the coast. That quality of life is a tremendous chip to have when businesses are looking for somewhere to land.
Protecting our coast is a mission that has no end. Sea-level rise and climate change issues will continue to impede our area, one that is very vulnerable to the threat of rising seas. Our placement in the world is why it is important that our congressional representative Buddy Carter, R-1, is on the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Climate Change.
Carter told the Golden Isles Republican Women recently that he takes the issue seriously. He has also shown a willingness to adapt to issues based on the will of the people. He reversed his stance on offshore drilling after the state legislature passed a non-binding resolution against it.
“Climate change is real. The climate has been changing since day one,” Carter told the group last week. “We’ve seen it through history, we know the climate is changing.”
Of course, the need to protect our coast is not something that will ever go away. That’s why it is important to foster environmental stewardship in the next generation.
Local environmental nonprofit One Hundred Miles will soon offer an outlet for students on the Georgia coast to engage in conservation. The nonprofit is looking for interested students to be part of its pilot program YELP — Youth Environmental Leadership Program.
The program, which is open to rising high school students, aims to involve teenagers in activities along the 100-mile Georgia coast and to help them become good stewards of the environment and active leaders in their communities. The program is taking applications through May and starts up in September.
We encourage every student to learn as much as they can about our unique environment. Through learning about our piece of the coast, they will see how vital it is to our area.
The coast will need people to protect it in the present and in the future. We are glad that our area’s voice will be part of the discussion now to find solutions, and that we are fostering young minds that will help protect it in the future.