Now that Judge Stephen Scarlett, chief judge of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, has made his ruling in the Dennis Perry case, we feel free to comment on the disturbing tack taken by the prosecutor. The circuit’s District Attorney’s Office ripped away the blindfold of Lady Justice and if that wasn’t bad enough, threw mud in her eyes.
To his credit, Judge Scarlett stepped over feeble arguments posed by the prosecutor and released Perry based on new evidence that indicates he was wrongly convicted of a double murder in 1985 in Camden County.
Whether Perry will be tried a second time in the shooting deaths of a couple at Rising Daughter Baptist Church remains to be seen. DNA evidence points away from Perry and to another potential suspect.
The prosecutor in the case, Chief Assistant District Attorney John B. Johnson III, argued against the motion for a new hearing filed on behalf of Perry, a motion based mainly on the new DNA evidence. Although his office had asked the GBI to reopen the investigation, he said he felt Perry was guilty. Besides, Johnson recalled, Perry waived his right to an appeal during the initial trial in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.
It is never right to attempt to mute or deflect justice with unrighteous bullying tactics, but it’s exactly what the District Attorney’s Office did when it tried to keep Perry in prison. Johnson attempted to squash the motion using the waiver accepted by a cornered murder defendant more than three decades ago. Imagine keeping an innocent person in prison for only that reason.
Forget new evidence, the chief assistant district attorney was basically saying leave Perry in jail. If he’s innocent, oh well.
This is not how the people want the District Attorney’s Office to operate. Yes, the public wants guilty people to pay for their crimes. It’s the job of the prosecutor to make sure of it.
But when something surfaces that may strongly suggest a convicted individual may be innocent, something as telling as DNA evidence, moral people expect prosecuting attorneys to pay attention, recheck their facts and act accordingly. It’s the right thing to do.
The job of prosecutors is to do everything within their education, experience and means to ensure justice. They failed to do that in the Perry case.