The saga of what to do with the Oglethorpe block could be compared to walking down a dark tunnel for nearly 20 years. The good news is that tunnel is starting to be illuminated more and more.
The journey began in 2001 with a ballot question we are all too familiar with now — a special purpose, local option sales tax vote. This SPLOST was to fund the construction of a convention center in downtown Brunswick on the Oglethorpe block.
The project aimlessly bounced around for more than a decade to the point that building a conference center in downtown Brunswick was no longer financially viable. The amount raised from the SPLOST would not come close to covering the final version of the plan that was picked in 2018. When it came time to vote on borrowing money to pay for the rest of the project later that year, the city commission voted it down. While there would be more attempts to try to fund the project, that vote in December 2018 was the beginning of the end.
Of course, that still leaves a prime piece of real estate in downtown Brunswick that needs to be put to use. While the conference center project was in limbo, a study showed that downtown Brunswick could use more housing. To that end, we have seen developers remodeling old spaces to add more housing options in downtown Brunswick. Now a past proposal for how to use the Oglethorpe block could solve both problems.
Brunswick businessman Michael Kaufman proposed a multi-story, mixed-use development at Oglethorpe Block three years ago. Kaufman has been talking with Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey about that proposal again now that the conference center is finally dead.
Kaufman’s proposal is a complex of 125-150 multi-family housing units, parking for 150 spaces and commercial business space on the first floor. The structure could be as high as four stories.
What we like about the proposal returning to the table is that the city is looking to take advantage of the Oglethorpe block to add two things that are in short supply in downtown Brunswick — housing and commercial space.
While the housing was a well-known need, Downtown Development Authority director Mathew Hill said Thursday that there wasn’t much commercial space downtown and more would certainly be appreciated. That space would likely be put to good use, as more businesses will be needed to provide goods for the influx of people who would now live downtown.
Whether or not Kaufman’s proposal is the best fit remains to be seen, but we like what we have heard so far and look forward to seeing the final version.