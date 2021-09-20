If you take a look at the various infractions that earn people a trip to the county jail, you will see a wide array of dangerous traffic offenses. There are always the usual suspects — DUI, excessive speeding, driving without a valid license.
There is another offense you see sometimes that boggles the mind as much as those offenses — not having a child properly restrained. It is inconceivable that an adult would risk the possibly of having an accident without a child properly restrained, but it happens more than you think.
Unfortunately, it sometimes has tragic consequences.
According to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, 608 child passengers vehicle occupants died in traffic crashes in 2019. Of those deaths, 38% were unrestrained.
Research shows that the proper use and installation of car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent among infants and 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.
That is why we have National Child Passenger Safety Week, which is taking place this week, to raise awareness and make sure those who transport children know the rules so that lives can be saved.
Georgia law requires children to be restrained in a car or booster seat appropriate for their size until they are 8 years old. Of course, car and booster seats will only work properly if they are properly installed.
If you aren’t sure if your car or booster seat is installed correctly, local police agencies are often willing to help you make sure everything is installed as it should be. To that end — and in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week — the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and the Department of Public Health are teaming up for an event today in Kingsland to make for anyone looking to have their car seat checked. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at the Camden Community Recreation Center, 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland.
If you aren’t able to make it there, please check with our local police departments and the department of public health if you have any concerns about how to properly install a car or booster seat.
Adults go to great lengths to support and protect children. Don’t let that support stop when it’s time to go somewhere. Make sure they get there safely by taking the time to make sure your child is properly restrained.