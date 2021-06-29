Level-headed, good-natured adults might be wondering when the nation’s universities are going to begin holding teachers and professors responsible for calls of violence against a specific race or political affiliation. So far, it’s been open range for hatemongers.
Just last week, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington posted on his Facebook page “blow up Republicans.” He is being allowed to continue to mold the minds of young adults searching for models with which to identify or imitate.
It is just as horrific as the teaching assistant working on an advanced degree at the University of Georgia who wrote in a Facebook post in 2019 that “some White people may have to die for Black communities to be made whole.” Sacrifices? Apparently political loyalty in this particular care did not matter. He also wrote that “fighting White people is a skill” and that he was “confused why that is so controversial.” Despite the incendiary comments, the known Black Lives Matter activist remained in his post. Trouble did not arise for him until months later when it was discovered he failed to include his arrest record on his application.
It is a foregone conclusion to many that the response to the postings of both of these university affiliates would have been different had the comments been aimed at a different political party or race. They would have been declared racist and hateful in content, intolerable to all decent human beings. Anyone who wrote or uttered them, even if only to a single individual, would have been looking for another college. Their dismissal would have been demanded.
Regardless of who is saying it to college students, such filth and hostility toward other people, regardless of beliefs, by university teachers should not go unpunished. Like everyone else, they are entitled to their own thoughts and opinions. They are not entitled to attempt to warp the minds of those graded to listen to them with calls for violence.
Our universities are lacking in leadership. That much is obvious by allowing hatemongers to remain in the classrooms of our higher education institutions.
Our sons and daughters are not attending colleges and universities to learn hate. They get enough of that most everywhere else. They are there to learn how to survive in a world that is oftentimes chaotic and dangerous.
If anything, teach them how to get along. Our politicians are doing a great job teaching them why they should loathe one another. Sadly, it looks like some college instructors are joining politicians engaged in preaching division.