A recent announcement by the state Department of Corrections might be prompting Georgians to question the state’s pledge to throw everything it can at crime. That vow may be difficult to keep with the closure of one of the state’s facilities.

Just weeks after the conclusion of the 40-day session of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly, a session where legislators pumped up laws and enacted new ones to punch back at rising crime, it was decided by DOC that Jimmy Autry State Prison in Mitchell County will be shut down for a year and possibly even longer. Housing convicted felons since 1993, the medium security facility can hold as many as 1,698 inmates. That’s how many spaces the state is giving up in a renewed war against crime that includes a special emphasis on gangs.

