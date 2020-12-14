The idea of giving a child a book as a gift may seem mundane by today’s standards. Technology allows us to do amazing things, including create incredible toys, gadgets, etc., to keep a child’s attention occupied. While there is nothing inherently wrong with these gifts, a book can help foster a love of reading that will immensely help a child as they get older.
Kids today, though, live in an age of technology. If you can incorporate that into why books and reading are important, you will no doubt get a child’s attention.
In an effort to help facilitate a love of reading, the Early Education and Child Care Collaborative of Glynn County has come up with its ingenious Glynn County Book Buddy Videos program. The goal of the program is to get age-appropriate books in the hands of 4-year-olds in the community and engage them in early literacy education. The idea grew from simply purchasing books for children to the creation of a website that offers numerous literary resources.
The program enlisted the help of several dignitaries to record book readings for the program. Former Glynn Academy football standout and current Seattle Seahawk running back Deejay Dallas was one of the celebrity readers, along with Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal, who is a longtime advocate for literacy education in the state.
The 4-year-olds received two books — “The Little Red Hen” and “Lion and Mouse” — with each book including a sticker with a QR code that leads to a website where they can find more resources for the program. About 2,400 books are being given out to preschool classes and child care centers before the holiday break.
The importance of reading to a child’s future cannot be underestimated. Students who are not reading at their respective grade level by the third grade are more likely to drop out of school at some point.
Unfortunately, some students are behind the moment they enter kindergarten and have to catch up to their more advanced peers. This can affect both students as teachers may have to devote more time to helping the students catch up, leaving the more advanced kids with nothing to do.
Doing what we can to make sure all students enter kindergarten with the necessary reading skills is a worthy endeavor. The Book Buddy program is a great way to help kids develop a love of reading that will pay off dividends throughout their entire lives. We tip our hat to all involved in the project.