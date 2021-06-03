While the community appreciates the fast reaction to reports of oil showing up along the beaches and in the marshes this week from what’s left of the Golden Ray, some may be wondering if closer monitoring and an even more rapid response might keep the polluting substance off the shores of the Golden Isles entirely.
This week, some 30 boats and crews assigned to sop up and clean up oil leaking from the shipwreck flew into action after sheens and globules of the foul substance began surfacing in the St. Simons Sound and on the shores of two of Georgia’s most popular vacation spots. Some 700 pounds of sand it spoiled was removed from Jekyll Island alone.
The salvaging operation is said to be costing an astronomical amount of money. As a matter of fact, it’s being touted as one of the most expensive in the world on record.
Why not spend a little extra protecting the fragile environment around the ship and what is a major job-producing, economic resource to this community and state? COVID-19 has been difficult enough. The Golden Isles can do well without an avoidable oil calamity.
It would be unreasonable to think that leakage from the vessel is not a consideration or complete turn-off to some individuals and families searching for a safe and problem-free beach vacation spot this summer.
Not everyone is aware of the efficient and thorough response of clean up crews to sightings of oil and other debris from the nearly 21-month-old shipwreck. The image it projects, warranted or not, can be enough to darken the Golden Isles as a fun-seeking destination.
Heaven help the environment and the economy if the wreckage is still a work in progress should a hurricane strike these shores during the Atlantic storm season. Its continued presence would only add to the environmental mess and damage wreaked on this coastal community.
The community applauds the efforts of those managing the salvage operation and those who are actually doing the work. They have been faced with a monumental task but have met and conquered each and every challenge that has arisen and stood in their way. As a result, less than half of the length of the 656-foot-long auto carrier remains in the St. Simons Sound today, and eventually even that will be gone.
In the meantime, anything that can be done to prevent leaking oil from reaching the beaches and marshes would be greatly appreciated.