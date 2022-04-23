President Joe Biden is getting more and more inconsistent at the nation’s helm. Now, states like Georgia are calling him on it.
What has Georgia and 19 other states on their heels is the president’s insistence that Americans on planes be required to wear masks. They were until a federal judge recently ruled America’s chief executive lacked the authority to mandate masks.
The rejection of the policy is not sitting well with the president. He continues to insist passengers be required to wear masks. It is for their own protection, goes his theory, that they minimize the chance of an infected individual spreading COVID-19 or any offshoot of the virus to others.
Then there is President Biden who is kowtowing to clamoring demands that thousands of illegal immigrants be allowed to cross into the United States. He signed an order that will lift Title 42, a COVID-prevention measure, in May.
Apparently the president feels it is safe enough to allow immigrants untested for the virus to pour into the county but not safe enough for a few hundred Americans to fly on an airplane without masks.
One can appreciate the pressures the nation’s top boss contends with daily. Suffice it to say, it is not a job for the faint of heart. Neither should it be a platform for wishy-washy policies.
This is not a bipartisan issue. Democrats are just as shocked and dismayed. Viruses do not discriminate. Democrats also are at risk of being exposed to undetected diseases.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr stated it best before a federal judge lifted the mask order: “In a move as hypocritical as it is dangerous, the Biden administration has declared the public health emergency over for migrants intent on entering our country illegally but not for Americans still forced to wear a mask on airplanes.
“Revoking Title 42 while in the midst of an unprecedented border crisis poses an immediate threat to our national security, endangers our communities and places immense burden on our law enforcement officers.”
In addition to Georgia, states like South Carolina, Florida and Alabama are suing the White House with the goal of overturning the decision to open the gate to illegal immigrants without proper testing for what can be a killer virus.
To the winner goes the nation’s health. Enforcement of the current policy will evaporate on May 23 if Georgia and others are unsuccessful in court.