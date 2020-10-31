The 2020 presidential election is about more than an individual or political party. It is about objectives, critical priorities, and a willingness to follow through. It is about backbone, about having the courage and virtue needed to defy the self-serving ambitions of career politicians who continue to push our nation along a collision course with disaster.
It is about that good old-fashioned American spirit that enabled 13 weak-kneed original Colonies to blossom into the bastion of strength and freedom the United States of America is today.
It is for these and other reasons that The News endorses the re-election of President Donald Trump, prickly but effective in an increasingly dangerous, chaotic world.
President Trump is a firm believer in freedom and in the values that elevated America to greatness. As successful leaders before him, he is a two-fisted advocate of letting the free market spark the gradual changes time demands. It’s a far better alternative than that proposed by his opponent, which is to tax industry and everyone else to death to generate the trillions of dollars for what Democrats in Washington estimate will be required for a national do-over.
Who in his right mind thinks any industry dependent on profits would remain in the U.S. under an empty-your-pockets tax policy? Our families and our children have lost enough jobs. We need to bring back the jobs lost to other countries under prior leadership. President Trump is doing that.
The free market nourishes ingenuity and inventiveness. Look at the number of hybrid and electric vehicles on the roads and highways today, for example.
President Trump was right to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord that President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden staked the nation to during their administration. The two might as well have tied an iron anchor around the necks of America’s economy and standard of living and tossed them overboard at sea. They were perfectly willing to allow China and India, two primary polluters of the atmosphere and both with cities gagged by smog, to increase production while choking U.S. industries and jobs with strangulating restrictions. The last thing this or any other free nation needs is to give a communist nation like China an even bigger edge than it already has, which the Paris Accord would have done.
Keep in mind that former Vice President Biden declared in the last presidential debate that he will reconnect the United States with the Paris Accord if elected. He’s willing to sacrifice our economy and a standard of living that is the envy of all while allowing China and India to raise theirs.
President Trump is tough on immigration, and for good reason. The United States needs to know who’s crossing its borders. The world is too dangerous a place for a lax attitude about this. The nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, was a stark reminder of that.
Former Vice President Biden, a Washington politician most of his life, failed to protect our borders when in Congress or when only a single step away from the Oval Office. He wants to undo what President Trump has done and reopen our borders to the masses.
Between the two candidates, judging from past actions and comments, President Trump is miles ahead on the issue of law and order. Unlike his opponent, the president refuses to stick a label or explanation on every crime and does not condone the destruction of private or public property or brutal attacks on innocent civilians by rioters, regardless of the reasons they give for their acts of violence, arson and theft. As former University of Georgia star running back Herschel Walker noted, President Trump is pro-law enforcement and sees criminals for exactly what they are: a threat to peace and public safety.
When campaigning for the presidency four years ago, Donald Trump the Republican candidate questioned many of the deals made on behalf of America by career, sellout politicians with other nations. He alluded to the fact that America always walked away with the short end of the stick.
By and by, President Trump is addressing that, locking horns with China and others. He intends to do better for the United States.
The long and short of it is, President Trump is a proponent of limited government. Former Vice President Biden, on the other hand, believes government is the answer to everything.