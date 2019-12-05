The weather outside this week certainly reflects a good bit of news that occurred late last week — the official end of the 2019 hurricane season. Some might not be aware, but the end of hurricane season doesn’t officially come until the calendar turns over to December.
While it is hard to contemplate the idea of a hurricane when a cold breeze is cutting through your jacket, it is still an important milestone to mark.
With the season officially closed, the National Hurricane Center’s Twitter account focused on the Atlantic Basin displayed an image of all the hurricanes that came through the area in the year. The final total for the year was 18 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes — an above normal year according to the center’s tweet.
Just to give you an idea on how long hurricane season lasted in terms of the storms named, the first storm Andrea formed May 20 while the last storm Sebastien took place over a six-day period starting Nov. 19. That is a long time to be under the gun from one of nature’s deadliest forces so the end of the season is definitely worth savoring.
It is doubly so when the Golden Isles doesn’t have to deal with a storm. That was not the case in 2018 unfortunately.
Hurricane Dorian will probably just be a blip in the Golden Isles going forward, but the days of uncertainty that surrounded the storm were tough to deal with. The storm seemed certain to produce devastating effects in the Golden Isles. It’s why, smartly, an evacuation was called for well ahead of the storm.
Then the weirdest thing happened as the storm basically arrived at a standstill over the Bahamas. It would eventually turn north, but it drifted far enough offshore to not cause any major damage in the area. To those who were still in Brunswick when the storm passed, it was just a very windy and rainy day.
We should count ourselves fortunate that Dorian did not do the destruction that previous hurricanes such as Michael in 2016 and Irma in 2017 did to the Isles. While the worst of Dorian did stay offshore, the entire event showed that the county’s leaders, first responders and others have done a tremendous job in preparing for these storms. We can’t say enough good things about how the county handled the whole scenario.
With another hurricane season in the books, it is important to stay vigilant throughout the year for potential bad weather. The same kit that helped you get through a hurricane could help you get through an ice storm should one find its way this far south this winter.
The 2020 hurricane season may be far away, but it is important to have an emergency kit ready to go for any situation that may arise. Remember that if you stay ready for a disaster, you won’t have to get ready when one arrives.