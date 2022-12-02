Meteorologists who do their best to size up the hurricane season before it starts face the unenviable task of trying to predict one of the most unpredictable phenomenons in nature. All things considered, the predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were pretty dead on for this season.
The NOAA predicted there would be 14 to 21 named storms with between six and 10 storms reaching hurricane status. Of those, three were projected to be major hurricanes.
With the season officially coming to an end Thursday, there were 14 named storms with eight reaching hurricane status and two becoming major hurricanes. While the total was on the low end of the prediction, the NOAA was pretty much spot on in its assessment of the season.
Being on the low end of the spectrum, though, only matters if the storms stay away from your area. Two hurricanes made landfall in the mainland U.S. this year — Ian and Nicole — and both of them had the Golden Isles in their crosshairs. Thankfully, the Isles was spared major damage.
Ian first made landfall as a Category 4 storm in the southwest part of the Florida peninsula with sustained winds of 150 mph. It moved through the state and back into the Atlantic where it gathered enough strength to reach Category 1 status again before its second landfall in South Carolina.
It appeared like Ian would track through our area in some form or fashion, but the storm ultimately didn’t amount to anything in the Isles. Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andrew Leanza told The News after Ian passed that “we dodged a missile.”
Nicole was a surprise to many when it formed in early November. The storm made landfall on Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 near Port St. Lucie. The sheer size of the storm, though, caused problems up the Atlantic.
The Golden Isles saw extensive flooding for hours as the storm surge combined with a high tide boosted by a full moon to cause significant issues. The F.J. Torras Causeway was closed for several hours due to flooding, as were many of the roads surrounding it. Thankfully, the storm passed fairly quickly without causing more problems.
With hurricane season officially done, we hope that Isles residents stay prepared for whatever Mother Nature may bring our way. The kits households have in case of a hurricane will be valuable if a winter storm or some other emergency affects the Golden Isles. And while it may seem illogical given our temperate climate, we saw just a few years ago what happens with Georgians underestimate a winter storm.
As always, hope for the best outcome but be prepared for the worst.