Summer is fast approaching in the Golden Isles, as the warmer temperatures and an influx of out-of-state license plates can attest. The exact date summer starts, though, may vary depending on who you talk to.
When you see a date on a calendar marked as the beginning of a season, that is based on astronomical seasons. It’s determined by the earth’s rotation around the sun and the tilting of the planet. So by the calendar summer starts June 21, but in practice it starts earlier.
The unofficial start of summer for many of us in America is Memorial Day weekend. The weekend typically coincides around the ending of the school year, so it feels for many as the start of summer — especially if you don’t have to go to school.
Meteorological summer starts on a different date. June 1 is not only just the start of meteorological summer, it’s also the first day of hurricane season.
Of course, hurricanes care not about dates or if it is hurricane season. We’ve seen storms form as early as May.
In fact, Tropical Storm Beryl brought some strong rains and fierce winds to the Golden Isles in May 2012. That’s why the National Hurricane Center and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is considering moving up the start date for hurricane season into May.
Whatever the future start date of the season is, you shouldn’t wait until then to get ready for hurricane season. Now is the time to make sure you have a plan and that everyone in your household knows that plan.
Start by making sure you have a hurricane evacuation plan should it come to that. Figure out where you and your household could safely go. Perhaps you have family that lives further inland that you can stay with. Clarify that now so you don’t have to be improvising a solution when a storm is bearing down on the area.
Next, be sure you have your hurricane disaster kit ready to go. You will need basic things like food and water, first-aid supplies and extra medicine to more specific stuff like a weather radio and portable power devices that can be used to recharge cellphones. Go to www.ready.gov/kit for everything you should include in your disaster kit.
Also, don’t forget about your pets. Make sure you have a plan and supplies for them as well.
Accuweather and Colorado State University have both released their predictions for the upcoming hurricane season, and both are expecting a season as bad as, if not worse than, the 2020 hurricane season.
While it has been a few years since the Isles sustained a direct blow from a hurricane, don’t stake your life or the lives of others on luck. Get prepared now so that you won’t put anything to chance should a storm strike this year.