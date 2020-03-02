There is something about an enemy you can’t see that creates a different kind of fear in people. It has an unsettling way of worming into every part of your life.
For all of human existence, the unseen has been humanity’s biggest enemy — bacteria, viruses and other microscopic organism that have time and time again spread like wildfire across the globe. Pandemics such as the bubonic plague, Spanish flu and others have at times altered the course of human history.
With such a grim backdrop, there are no doubt people who are beginning to worry, if not panic, about the recent spread of COVID-19, a brand new coronavirus that has infected thousands across the globe. A coronavirus is part of a large group of viruses that originate in animals, and COVID-19 has symptoms that resemble the usual culprits people are on the lookout for in winter like influenza.
The coronavirus has been at arm’s length for a little bit, but the reality of the situation hit home recently with the first confirmed death in the U.S. from the virus over the weekend in the state of Washington. That fact will no doubt put fear into overdrive for some. While there is a need for concern, we urge people to not lose their heads in panic over the situation.
Centuries of fighting these illnesses have taught us how to beat them. As it turns out, doing a lot of the things you would normally do can help stop the spread of the virus.
For starters, follow the advice that Christy Jordan, chief operations officer at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick Hospital, told The News on Saturday — wash your hands.
“Simple, but the (Center for Disease Control) is saying that’s the best way to protect yourself.” Jordan said.
There are other, common sense strategies that will help stop the spread of any illness you may have — stay at home. If you are sick or feeling sick, you shouldn’t try to force yourself through a day of work, running errands, going to a movie or any other task where a lot of people will be. There is no toughing out something like the flu or COVID-19. If you are sick, don’t spread it to others.
Thankfully, there have not been any reported coronavirus cases in Georgia yet, but it is important to prepare in case the outbreak does reach here. Ginger Heidel, a risk communicator with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Savannah office, said “social distancing measures” could be implemented.
While that notion may cause some to panic, there is something that can help assuage fear — preparation. Jordan encouraged people to treat it like they would prepare for a weather event. Be sure to have plenty of water, non-perishables and other essentials on hand in case the time comes where you can’t leave the house.
We hope that it never comes to that. If we do the things we’re supposed to do, hopefully the outbreak will dissipate before it reaches the Peach State. Be safe, but don’t let panic cripple your mind.