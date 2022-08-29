A few weeks ago, we wrote in this space about not letting a quiet storm season in the Atlantic lull you into a false sense of security. The first few months of the hurricane season had been very slow, but the peak of the season would be arriving shortly.

It’s been two weeks, and business has certainly picked up in the Atlantic. As of Sunday, there were four areas of potential tropical development being watched. Two of those four are already at the invest stage — meaning the next step in their development will be becoming a tropical depression.

More from this section