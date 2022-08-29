A few weeks ago, we wrote in this space about not letting a quiet storm season in the Atlantic lull you into a false sense of security. The first few months of the hurricane season had been very slow, but the peak of the season would be arriving shortly.
It’s been two weeks, and business has certainly picked up in the Atlantic. As of Sunday, there were four areas of potential tropical development being watched. Two of those four are already at the invest stage — meaning the next step in their development will be becoming a tropical depression.
Invest 92L is located about 600 miles east of Bermuda in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and doesn’t appear to be much of a threat unless you plan on taking a boat through it. Invest 91L, however, could be a different story.
This invest is in a more familiar storm development spot along the conveyor belt that churns up bad weather off the African coast and brings it to our hemisphere. It is currently sitting several hundred miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles, sandwiched between a potential area of development off the coast of Africa and another one in the Caribbean Sea.
What will happen with any of these storms remains to be seen. It is certainly possible that none of them will develop into a tropical depression — let alone a tropical storm or hurricane — but all it takes is one storm hitting where you live to leave a lasting impact.
Invest 91L currently has the best odds to form into something dangerous as it has a 70 percent chance to become a tropical depression in the next five days. Some models show it taking a path that could bring it in the Isles’ direction, but this forecast could also change as it continues its path westward.
The simple truth is we don’t know yet what any of these storms will do. That’s why emergency management officials and The News continue to harp on how important it is to be prepared well in advance of a storm’s arrival.
On Thursday, local EMA officials met with Rep. Buddy Carter to discuss hurricane safety. Al Sandrik, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, explained at the meeting how the conditions were becoming more favorable for a storm. The presence of two invests and two other areas worth monitoring shows Sandrik is right.
It also means every resident should make sure they are ready for the worst. Be sure you have a hurricane plan in place and that everyone in your household knows what that plan is. Hopefully you won’t have to use it, but being prepared now will come in handy if the need arises.