When it comes to weather, it is good advice to expect the unexpected. The Golden Isles learned that lesson Wednesday as Tropical Storm Elsa pushed through the area.
While it appeared as if Elsa would track further west as it went by our part of the coast, the storm had other ideas. Elsa shifted closer to the Isles after crossing into Georgia and also stalled, leaving our area in the midst of the most powerful part of the storm for hours Wednesday evening.
The storm brought a one-two punch of wind and rain. Storm surge wasn’t much of an issue, but Elsa dropped copious amounts of rain all across the Isles with some areas receiving almost 7 inches. Sustained wind speeds in our area reached 36 mph with the highest measured gusts at 58 mph. The conditions led to some downed trees, power outages and soggy streets across the area.
The effects of Elsa could still be seen when the sun rose on Thursday. There was still minor flooding in some areas of downtown Brunswick. Some sections were also still without power.
The extent of nature’s wrath was mostly visible in Camden County, where a tornado tore through Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and St. Marys. While no one was hurt in St. Marys, nine people were injured at Kings Bay. Thankfully, none of the injuries was life-threatening.
Elsa is the first storm since 2019 to come through our area and leave significant damage. Two storms in 2020 — Isaias and Eta — brushed by the Isles without leaving much of a mark. Hurricane Dorian did a little damage with flooding and high winds as it passed offshore in 2019.
Everyone involved managed to make the best out of the bad situation Elsa brought to our area.
The National Weather Service was quick to put out warnings when a tornado was detected or when flooding was imminent. Georgia Power worked throughout the night and into the day to restore power to those who lost it. Work crews were out taking care of downed limbs. Police officers helped stranded motorists get to safety.
We also had ample time to prepare for the storm. Projected paths had Southeast Georgia in the crosshairs days before the hit. Those projections turned out to be true. Preparation and planning enabled the community to be ready to handle what Elsa dished out.
That is also an important lesson to keep in mind for the rest of hurricane season. Tropical storms and hurricanes historically start threatening the Isles around late August and into September and October.
Elsa may not be the last storm to come calling on us, so make sure you are prepared for the next one.