Adults attending high school, middle school or youth sporting events can holler obscenities at umpires and referees. They can even call players cheats and other nasty names. Anyone who has ever attended a game knows this to be true.
They might get a warning nudge from a spouse or friend for doing so. They might even earn themselves a contemptuous glare from an umpire or team coach.
The vitriol flung from their mouths will not cost them their job. As long as they are not praying aloud, they are free to express themselves however they deem fit.
Just ask Joe Kennedy, a former football coach at a public high school in Bremerton, Washington. He had a thing or two to say about it via legal counsel to the U.S. Supreme Court this week. A prayer he recited aloud at the 50-yard line at the end of a football game in 2015 led to his dismissal by the school board. Lower courts upheld the board’s decision.
It was a spontaneous act, Kennedy insists. No player, student or parent was asked to participate. The game was over and Kennedy delivered a private message to his creator. To his legal misfortune, others around him overheard it.
Several incensed parents acknowledged Kennedy did not verbally ask others to join him in prayer. They argue, however, that their sons might have felt compelled to participate anyway out of fear of running afoul of the coach. High schools and parents apparently do not teach children to think for themselves anymore. Their sons might have been afraid, for example, that they would be told to take a few extra laps at practice or to keep the bench warm at the next game.
Kennedy, denying all the unfavorable speculation spoken against him, cannot help what others think, including players and their parents.
Some legal minds in the country predict conservative-minded justices of the Supreme Court will side with the coach.
This is not a conservative or liberal issue. It is a question of First Amendment rights, which includes freedom of speech. Coach Kennedy was not shouting at or threatening anyone. He was merely praying. What others think he might have intended should not be an issue.
Religious leaders in this nation need to stand together and insist that elected government officials stop using separation of church and state as a giant hammer to smash spontaneous acts of faith simply because someone is offended.