If you are looking for a barometer that indicates how much Georgia is opening back up as we begin returning to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic, just look at what a difference 13 months has made at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
In May 2020, Delta applied to suspend services to Brunswick. At the time, Brunswick’s demand for flights mirrored what was happening nationally with a 95 percent reduction. But because Delta received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, it was required to provide minimum services.
The minimum service Delta had to live up to locally was a 50-seat plane flying daily between Brunswick and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The CARES Act, though, allowed beneficiaries to submit an application for exceptions.
The application wasn’t met with much approval. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, expressed his displeasure for the application to the Transportation Department. Eventually, Delta withdrew the application and kept services going in Glynn County.
That is a far cry from where business is now at the Brunswick airport. Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, said at the commission’s Tuesday meeting that the three Delta flights to and from Brunswick and Atlanta are booked near to capacity. In some instances flights are overbooked, according to Burr. That fact has led to negotiations to add a fourth daily roundtrip flight.
This isn’t the first time Delta has considered adding a fourth flight. In fact, it was announced in November 2019 that Delta had not only approved more flights out of Brunswick, but larger ones as well. The fourth flight was set to hold 76 seats and offer customers the chance to fly first class.
Earning that extra took years of work by the commission and the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. The additional flight was slated to begin in May 2020 but a global pandemic happened that shut down life as we knew it. Instead of adding a new flight, Delta was looking at potentially offering no flights.
Thanks to Project Warp Speed and the incredible minds that poured time and energy into making vaccines, we have a way to successfully combat COVID-19 and get back to our normal lives. Visitors are back in full force to the island, including many from the Atlanta metro area that have taken advantage of the daily flights between Brunswick and Atlanta.
That is a good sign not only for the Isles, but also for the rest of the state. Hopefully we will continue to get people vaccinated and get life back to normal. As we do, hopefully Delta will realize the value a fourth flight will bring and plan to offer one in the near future.