The U.S. Postal Service finds itself in the middle of a political battle. While those in Washington continue their tug-of-war, the people that sort and deliver our mail are still doing their jobs to the best of their abilities.
The work done by mail carriers, sorters and everyone else who keep packages, letters and yes, even bills, coming to our houses and businesses has been essential ever since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America.
Our best defense against the pandemic was to shelter in place. While most people are able to get out and about now, provided proper protocols are taken, there are still many people in at-risk groups that remain sheltered for their health.
Of course, people still need to be able to get food, medicine and other items needed to survive. Those needs didn’t just disappear when the pandemic revved up.
We are fortunate, though, to live in a time where a lot of those items can be procured without leaving home. But the packages we order don’t just magically show up at our door. While we are a society of amazing technical innovation, we haven’t cracked the code on teleportation just yet. It still takes a network of people working in concert to get your packages and other items to your door.
A big part of that supply chain is provided by local post offices, and the men and women who work there. The workload of postal workers has increased greatly over the last few months. This kind of volume usually only materializes in a small window like Christmas, when postal workers become Santa’s helpers.
For the last five months, postal workers have become a lifeline for those who can’t leave their homes. More and more people are counting on mail delivery for everything from groceries to receiving an absentee ballot so at-risks citizens can exercise their right to vote.
The unofficial motto of the post office talks about how “neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” You can add global pandemic to that list.
We are grateful for all the postal workers who keep on doing their job in the eye of this current storm. The work they do is appreciated.
Their dedication during these difficult times is something everyone in Washington should remember before using them as pawns for political gain.