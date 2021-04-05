Attracting new businesses to the Golden Isles will always be crucial to our area’s economic success. One of the reasons government leaders and community stakeholders are fighting back hard against the Office of Budget and Management’s absurd attempt to take away Brunswick’s classification as a Metropolitan Statistical Area is it could have a tangible effect on our ability to get new businesses to set up shop in Brunswick.
While our leaders and others try to convince the OMB to do the right thing, we did get some good news out of the Port of Brunswick.
Due to continued growth, the Georgia Ports Authority plans to develop a fourth berth for roll-on, roll-off cargo at the Colonel’s Island terminal in Brunswick. A permit for the project has already been approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This is another feather in the cap to all the things this community has to offer to businesses looking for a new home.
The port has long been a shining beacon in our area’s economic engine. While there was a four percent decrease overall in the number of roll-on, roll-off units in 2020 compared to 2019, that problem could easily be attributed to the global pandemic.
From August to December 2020, there was a nearly 11 percent increase from the same time period in 2019. The year also started strong with the port seeing an increase in the first couple of months.
When it is finished, the new berth will be able to handle the largest Ro/Ro ships. That means even more business for an already busy port. That’s a very good thing for all in the Isles.
The port is one of the reasons why any businesses looking to grow or move would be nuts to not check in on Brunswick. Our transportation advantages rival that of some major cities:
• A world-class port — check.
• Access to interstates and major highways — check.
• Access to a variety of airports — check.
Of course, the Golden Isles offers all of that in a picturesque setting where the quality of life is tough to beat.
Even if we lose our MSA designation, we are far from being a micropolitan. We have a thriving arts scene, a robust recreation scene and some of the best beaches in our part of the country.
We have plenty to offer any businesses that are looking for a new home. And a new berth at the Port of Brunswick is another cherry on top of our delicious economic sundae.