When it comes to good news on the economic front, there isn’t a lot to be found at the moment. Gas prices continue to soar, a skyrocketing rise fueled by Vladimir Putin’s malicious invasion of Ukraine. Consumers not only feel that pain at the pump but also on store shelves as the cost to deliver goods goes up. Inflation continues to set records as the latest report Thursday from the Labor Department marked a nearly 8% spike in inflation over the past year.
There is good economic news to be found. While it may not immediately affect any of the current economic woes, it is still very good news for our local economy.
It was announced Wednesday at the annual State of the Port address that the Port of Brunswick is moving forward with a $150 million expansion. The news is the cherry on top of the sundae of good news to come out of the port the last couple of months.
It was already announced that Colonel’s Island would be getting a fourth berth to expand it’s incredibly busy roll-on/roll-off cargo. Brunswick is the second biggest port in the nation for roll-on/roll-off with an estimated 650,000 units of vehicles and heavy machinery being moved through the port. The number of units will no doubt go up as the expansion creates more space to accommodate the growing demand.
Georgia Ports Authority Chairman Joel Wooten said Colonel’s Island “is poised to become the Southeast’s premier auto port.” Jamie McCurry, the GPA’s chief administrative officer, said “the future is bright” for the port. It’s hard to argue with either point.
The port’s success should continue to be a buoy for the local economy.
One of the most attractive parts of the Golden Isles is our location. There is easy access to major interstates and highways, a variety of accessible airports within the area and a world-class port that is getting a major upgrade.
When you combine that with the quality of life workers can enjoy in the area, it would be hard for any business looking to expand or relocate to not pick Glynn County.
There are still areas of concern that must be shored up — the biggest being having enough workers to help attract businesses to the area. But efforts are underway to remedy that issue, including a proposed expansion of Coastal Pines Technical College that could positively impact the area’s workforce.
The port’s future is bright, which means the Golden Isles’ economic future is also bright.