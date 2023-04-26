Most people have heard the phrase “objects in motion tend to stay in motion.” It is the simplest way to explain the first of Sir Issac Newton’s laws of motion. While Newton was talking about the physical laws that govern how our planet works, such principles can also be seen in other ways.
Take, for instance, the Port of Brunswck’s continued success. The Georgia Ports Authority recently announced that March saw the eighth consecutive month of increases in the number of roll-on/roll-off units at the GPA’s deepwater ports.
Most of that increase occurred in Brunswick where the port handled 62,100 units of vehicles and heavy equipment in March. Savannah’s Ocean Terminal had 1,700 units for a total number of 63,800 units. That total is a 22% increase from the same month last year.
One reason for the increase is car manufacturers are able to produce more as a chip shortage that affected several industries is starting to subside, but the Port of Brunswick’s investment in facilities is also paying off.
Griff Lynch, executive director of Georgia Ports Authorty, said the Port of Brunswick’s Colonel’s Island terminal “is unmatched” when it comes to available space, connection to major markets and the ease of doing business.
The success of Colonel’s Island is why work is already underway to boost its capacity. A 350,000 square foot warehouse that will serve as auto processing is already being constructed, along with three additional buildings and 85 acres of auto storage on the south side of the island.
A fourth berth for roll-on/roll-off is also in the engineering phase. When all is said and done, the annual capacity at Brunswick will rise from 1.2 million to 1.4 million for roll-on/roll-off cargo.
The state’s investment in the Port of Brunswick is good for the Golden Isles’ economy. The state’s deepwater ports and inland barge terminals support more than 500,000 jobs in the state and contribute $33 billion in income, $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy, according to the GPA.
Having such an expansive port is also a great feather in the cap when it comes to luring potential new businesses to the area. It is an important cog in our local and state economies.
Momentum for the port’s success continues to roll downhill. Hopefully, there will be no outside factors that halt that momentum in the future.