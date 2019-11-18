Even though it has sat in St. Simons Sound for more than two months, the Golden Ray stills draws a lot of eyes. The Unified Command issued a release this week asking that people not fly drones in the vicinity of the downed vessel. This comes a few weeks after authorities sent out a reminder for civilians to not bring boats within a certain perimeter of the Golden Ray.
The curiosities of many have not been satisfied, but we did get some good news last week about the operation as it pertains to the Port of Brunswick. On Thursday, shipping resumed on a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week basis at the port. Ships were limited to coming into port during the nighttime when teams from Unified Command had concluded their work for the day. The safety of those working to remove the ship from the sound was and still is Unified Command’s priority — as it should be.
There are still some conditions in place for ships arriving at the port. Incoming ships must contact the port within 24 hours of estimated arrival. All ships also must contact the port within 45 minutes of reaching the area of the shipwrecked Golden Ray as a precaution to those working on the ship.
Thursday’s news was welcome news for the port, as was the report that came out the same day showing just how strong a month the port had despite the restrictions. According to the Georgia Port Authority, the number of Ro/Ros (vehicles rolling on and rolling off) at Brunswick’s Colonel’s Island and Savannah’s Ocean Terminal in October of this year increased by 7.8 percent over the number in October 2018.
The port is a big part of the Golden Isles’ economic engine. The fact that it can not only maintain its numbers but actually increase them when a disaster like the Golden Ray happens is a tremendous sign for the area’s economy.
While the port news was welcome, The News also got a chance this week to go inside the Unified Command that is overseeing the Golden Ray’s removal. What we found out is there’s a large group of people from various agencies and businesses with a variety of backgrounds working to solve the conundrum of how to get the massive vessel out of the sound for good.
They are taking their time so that they can get it right the first time instead of rushing into a plan that may not work. That is the right approach to take. We would rather have it done right the first time than to have a solution not work and delay the project even further.
For those who are curious when the Golden Ray will be leaving, you can expect to see it stick around into the new year. But, you can also be assured that there is a dedicated group working seven days a week to extricate it the right way.