The importance the Port of Brunswick has on our local economy was on full display at Wednesday’s annual State of the Port presentation at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Of course, there was a lot of talk about the grounded ship in St. Simons Sound.
The capsizing of the Golden Ray cost the Port of Brunswick about five days of operations while the Coast Guard, state Department of Natural Resources and others attended to the immediate aftermath. Considering how intricate the port is to not only our local economy, but the state and nation’s economy as well, we are fortunate that the length of time it was out of commission wasn’t greater given the circumstances.
What impact does the port have on the economy? Well for starters its supports nearly 11,000 jobs in a variety of business sectors from automobile processing to retail services. It contributes to the more than 440,000 full and part-time employees and an estimated $25 billion in personal income that the state’s deepwater ports help provide.
That number could go up as the port is looking to expand to accommodate more business. The development of a 40-acre dockside parcel for auto processing at Colonel’s Island will increase car storage capacity by 6,000 spaces and enable for speedier vessel processing with nine acres dedicated to high and heavy equipment loading and unloading from vessels.
There are other indicators that the Port of Brunswick has a bright future. Roll-on/roll-off cargo increased by four percent, and there was a 20 percent increase in bulk cargo at the East River terminal. A new 20-year deal with BMW to move cars through Colonel’s Island also adds to the port’s prestige.
That impact is why it is important to make sure things are done right when it comes to cleaning up the Golden Ray. Our slice of the Atlantic Ocean is a moneymaker in a lot of ways — from our lovely beaches and marshes that draw tourists here in droves every year to having a preeminent deepwater port that contributes to the economic well-being of hundreds of thousands of people. Anything that damages either of those would be a huge economic issue for our area. The Unified Command overseeing the Golden Ray incident — which includes the Coast Guard, state DNR and private entity Gallagher Marine — have said that getting the ship out of the sound will take months. In the meantime, residents will need to be patient while the Unified Command does its job, part of which includes dealing with the environmental fallout.
The fact that something like the Golden Ray could happen and not, so far, have a substantial impact on the port is good news. It shows that quick action and cooperation can go a long way to resolving a crisis. We’re not out of the woods yet, especially on the environmental aspect, but we hope the news keeps getting better and better.