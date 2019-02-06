The Port of Brunswick continues to be one of the biggest economic engines for our area, and business just keeps booming.
On Monday, Kia Moters Manufacturing Georgia announced its all new, eight passenger SUV — called the Telluride — will be shipped through the Port of Brunswick for global markets next month. The company’s chief administrative officer and vice president of Kia’s Georgia operations, Stuart Countess, was grateful for the support the company has gotten from the Georgia Ports Authority.
“From our global supply chain to supporting our export of finished vehicles to current and future markets, GPA will play an important role,” Countess said.
The announcement will also help the Port of Savannah, where parts to manufacture the Telluride will arrive. Griff Lynch, the executive director of the GPA, said Kia’s decision showcases the strengths of the two ports.
“Their decision to export the Telluride via Brunswick highlights the benefits of having North America’s largest port and largest auto port within 85 miles of each other,” Lynch said. “Georgia provides the total package when it comes to auto manufacturing and global distribution.”
That claim holds up when you look at the numbers. Georgia’s ports and inland barge terminals support more than 439,000 jobs and contribute $25 billion in income, $106 billion in revenue and $2.9 billion in state and local taxes.
The future is looking even brighter for the Port of Brunswick.
In October, the authority announced it plans to add 60 more usable acres of dockside space to the Colonel’s Island terminal with most of it going to roll-on/roll-off space for vehicles. The GPA also has plans to nearly double the capacity at the Brunswick port from 800,000 to 1.5 million by using an additional 400 acres.
The GPA continues to invest in the Brunswick port, and companies are taking notice. It is a simple equation to us — more cars plus more space equals a thriving economic engine for Brunswick.
The fact that the port of Brunswick is so popular should also encourage the federal government to keep providing the needed funds for the proper maintenance that will preserve the shipping lanes that supply so many with opportunity. Without that, the port could lose some of its luster.