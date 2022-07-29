When economic news is announced these days, it seems like it is always bad news — record inflation, high gas prices, significant drops in the stock market. Even good economic news like Georgia’s record unemployment comes with the caveat that there is still a critical need for workers in a lot of industries such as health care and hospitality.
Fortunately for both Brunswick and the state, the Port of Brunswick is continuing its upward trajectory. Breakbulk tonnage totals saw more than three million tons coming through the port for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
Breakbulk refers to products that can’t fit in standard shipping containers or cargo bins and makes up nearly half of all cargo entering or leaving the U.S.
Breakbulk products include steel girders, structural steel, heavy or oversized goods, manufacturing equipment, construction equipment and vehicles.
Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority, said breakbulk cargo is in high use because it’s relatively lower cost compared to container rates. Goods are shipped in bags, boxes, crates, drums, barrels, other handling equipment and are simply rolled, lifted or pushed onto a ship or barge.
Brunswick’s Mayor’s Point Terminal reflects just how much of an increase there has been in breakbulk cargo. The terminal saw an increase from 52,224 tons in fiscal year 2021 to 252,000 tons this past fiscal year.
The popularity of the Brunswick port for roll-on, roll-off cargo is widely known around the world. It is the second busiest U.S. port for roll-on, roll-off cargo and will be even busier in the coming years.
In March, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, announced the federal government will provide $14.6 million to build a fourth berth for auto carriers at Colonels Island. The government won’t find a better way to use taxpayer money than making sure the Port of Brunswick is thriving. This isn’t wasteful spending on a vanity project. It is an investment in a key part of the supply chain.
The port remains a vital piece in the economic engine of the Golden Isles. Its popularity for shipping is very attractive for businesses that may be looking to relocate to the area.
We are thankful for the work the Georgia Ports Authority and all the workers at the Brunswick port do to keep it among the best ports in the country. Hopefully the powers that be in the federal government keep seeing how valuable a commodity the port is and continue to invest in its success.