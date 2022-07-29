When economic news is announced these days, it seems like it is always bad news — record inflation, high gas prices, significant drops in the stock market. Even good economic news like Georgia’s record unemployment comes with the caveat that there is still a critical need for workers in a lot of industries such as health care and hospitality.

Fortunately for both Brunswick and the state, the Port of Brunswick is continuing its upward trajectory. Breakbulk tonnage totals saw more than three million tons coming through the port for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

More from this section

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

Sunrise attraction at Gould's Inlet

The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…