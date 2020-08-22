Dear Mr. President, honorable members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, presidential candidates, and everyone else with limited knowledge of the virus who’s stepped up to the microphone to address COVID-19 or some part of it: please stop with all the political mumbo-jumbo. It’s not helping any.
Surviving the uncertain and dangerous waters of COVID-19 is difficult enough without politicians tossing rocks, sharks and every other kind of obstacle imaginable into this swiftly moving stream. American workers and families need for you to stop injecting contradictions into every health care discovery or debate and begin injecting real concern for the welfare of the men, women and children you represent. You represent everyone, whether everyone voted for you or not.
America is more than ready for a viable plan for the next six months. Or is it 12 months or two years? Guess it depends on who’s asked. There are just too many opinions out there, and it’s getting harder and harder to distinguish fact from fiction.
What healing process works? Does anyone really know? If not, say so. This tug-of-war of one drug vs. another and whether masks are effective or ineffective is tiring. Worse, the confusion it’s generating is nibbling away at public confidence in its leadership.
If the experts at the CDC do not know what they’re talking about, though we suspect they do, then replace them with professionals who do.
There is also the option of allowing those who are knowledgeable about the vagaries of viruses and the intricacies of the human body to guide the nation out of this unholy nightmare. This is no time for second-guessing by politicians who are unable to add or subtract and perform the simple task of passing a national budget.
Get out of the way of the soldiers in this battle against the coronavirus. Let the men and women who know what they’re up against do their job.
Too many lives have been taken with the help of this viral monster. We need to stop it before it can take more of us.