There is an important discussion taking place across America about how police departments do their jobs and wield their power. The deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville have sparked questions nationwide from the tactics and training departments use to how much of a community’s budget goes toward police.
Locally, the Glynn County Police Department has been under fire for various reasons the last couple of years. The lack of an arrest in the immediate aftermath of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting in February drew the ire of many and was the latest in a series of controversies that have hovered over the department.
A few days after Arbery’s shooting, police chief John Powell was arrested on charges of violation of oath of office, influencing a witness and perjury. The charges date back to a scandal involving the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team (GBNET) in which county officer and task force member James Cassada had an inappropriate relationship with an informant.
The GBNET scandal led to a grand jury presentment calling for a county vote to determine the future of county law enforcement. State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, picked up that political football and ran with it. Three bills were passed when the legislative session resumed and when/if Gov. Kemp signs them into law, the voters will get to have their say on the county police department’s future.
With all of that hovering over the department, interim police chief Jay Wiggins isn’t hiding from questions. In fact, he is encouraging the public to ask them.
Wiggins will hold a Virtual Town Hall at 6 p.m. today that will be streamed live on the department’s Facebook page. Administration Capt. Rick Evans and patrol division Capt. Eugene Smith will join Wiggins with officer Brandon Kondo moderating the meeting. Questions from the public can be sent via email to PoliceTownHall@glynncounty-ga.gov and can be sent ahead of time.
We applaud Wiggins’ effort to be open and honest with the community. Since the GBNET scandal and grand jury presentment, county leaders have been too focused on blaming the messengers to have real conversations with citizens about the changes needed in the police department. Of course, this only works if the citizens do their part.
We encourage everyone who can to participate in the town hall. This is your chance to ask any question you may have about how the police department is working to shore up its deficiencies. Pending lawsuits and legal matters may mean not every question can be answered, but we have faith that Wiggins and his assembled team will do their best to answer every question they can.