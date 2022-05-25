Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste stood in Selden Park on Jan. 6, flanked by law enforcement officers from all of the agencies that serve Glynn County and pledged a unified response sparked by a rash of recent shootings.
Two incidents on Jan. 6 spurred that show of unity at Selden Park. One was a shootout early in the morning at the old Roxy Theater on Albany Street. No one was injured, but several gunmen opened fire in the incident, damaging surrounding homes and vehicles.
Sadly, another incident about 18 hours later proved to be fatal when 18-year-old Amondrick Tijuane Roberts was shot and killed in Selden Park. More than a week later, Battiste stood in the same park announcing the multi-agency Operation Safe Glynn in an effort to combat the recent violence.
The fruits of those plans came to fruition over the weekend when county police teamed with the Georgia State Patrol and other agencies for Operation Shifting Sands. The aim of the operation, according to county police, was to crack down on street gangs, gunplay and violent crimes.
The results of the Friday night to Saturday morning operation included 10 arrests — six for DUI, three felony drug arrests and one misdemeanor drug arrest. Officers also caught a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.
In all, 97 vehicles were stopped during the operation with 31 traffic citations issued and three vehicles confiscated.
Gun crimes have been an issue for the better part of the year. The News’ CrimeScene section, which comes directly from both the city and county police and runs three times a week, often has at least one or two reports of shots fired.
How those guns are getting into the hands of criminals is also a concern. Another crime seen way too often in CrimeScene is guns being stolen, particularly ones that are left in unlocked cars. County police also made some big gun busts last week which helped get some stolen and dangerous weapons off the streets.
Battiste laid out a warning for those who seek to cause trouble in the Isles, telling The News that “if you are a violent criminal, we are coming for you and will not stop until you are held accountable for your crimes.” Operation Shifting Sands was a good start to keeping that promise.
We are grateful that the law enforcement agencies in Glynn County are working to keep its residents and visitors safe. Operations like the one that took place last weekend will hopefully help everyone feel a little safer when they walk down their street or enjoy a nice night in their home.