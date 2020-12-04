Democrats in Congress should ask one of their members, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to submit to a brain scan. Defund police? She can’t be altogether there, at least not to most who call Glynn County or any place on or near Coastal Georgia home.
One of her latest tirades takes aim at one of her party’s own, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. As for defunding police, count him out, Sen. Manchin let it be known. He’s not in favor of that. Not in the least.
As expected, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez regards him with some disdain. She and other progressives stand firmly by their call for defunding police.
Of course, Sen. Manchin should not be surprised at her reaction. Consider the verbal attack she launched on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio when he recommended trimming the city police budget by $1 billion. The mayor was one of the initial Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for the U.S. presidency this year.
To Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, it was a slap in the face to her and to other progressives. Quoting her response to the mayor’s proposal: “Defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math. It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education’s budget so the exact same police remain in schools.”
Her kind of thinking is frightening to the majority of Americans who believe in law and order. The only interpretation of her position is to allow criminals to be criminals and prey on the rest of us. Forget public safety. Either that, or inform Americans, young and old, to defend themselves from the wolves among us.
What other possibility is there other than to pretend this is the land of make-believe, pretending to live in Utopia, where the omnipresence of love and peace reigns over the countryside.
As much as every American would like to experience it, that does not describe the USA or anywhere else on this planet. History indicates as much.
Georgians can’t take her seriously. The last thing America needs is to populate Congress with more progressives. Not this decade anyway.