Complex problems often require several different solutions to fix the issue at hand. Taking one approach isn’t always the answer. It’s why you may hear the term “throwing money at the problem” often used derisively.
It is true that money itself doesn’t solve many issues. It can certainly play a huge role, though, when it comes to issues such as retaining and hiring police officers.
The Glynn County and Brunswick police departments have been hamstrung all year by staffing issues. The problem puts a strain on the officers for both departments because fewer officers doesn’t mean there are less calls for help from the public. It just means more calls for the men and women in uniform to handle.
In March, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said his department was short 28 officers, which was taking a toll on the officers. The city government responded by passing a new compensation package for first responders in the summer. For police, the changes included a pay raise and a monthly housing stipend for living within the city limits.
That change seems to have been a boon for the department. Mayor Cosby Johnson told the Exchange Club earlier this month that the department has hired 12 new officers this year, with another seven currently undergoing training.
We bring this up because of something that came to light Tuesday during a meeting of the House State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries Study Committee. Rep. Clint Crowe, R-Jackson, told the committee that Georgia ranks sixth lowest in police salaries, according to Capitol Beat News Service.
“We’re losing numbers everywhere,” Crowe said. “We’ve got to do some things to make folks want to stay in this profession.”
The committee voted to recommend paying Georgia law enforcement officers a starting salary of $56,000 a year. That would bring the state in line with the national average. It also proposed creating an optional statewide law enforcement retirement system officers and firefighters could join instead of a local plan.
If governments are going to throw money at a problem, giving that money to help retain and hire police officers is one of the best ways to spend taxpayer dollars.
We ask police officers to be our first line of defense against a wide range of criminal activity. They put their lives on the line to stop domestic abusers, drunk drivers, gang members and other criminals who threaten our safety. They deserve to be compensated appropriately for their work.
The compensation changes that the city of Brunswick made appear to be working as designed. Time will tell if other municipalities follow their lead and have the same success.