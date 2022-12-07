The holiday season is supposed to be a time when we show goodwill to each other. Instead of showing the goodness in all of us, two incidents over the last couple of weeks have two families grieving during what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.
According to the Brunswick Police Department, a 27-year-old Brunswick man was found dead Sunday morning in the 400 block of Lanier Boulevard. The body of Eugene Taylor was spotted Sunday in a grassy area between Prince and Cleburne streets.
City police are investigating the incident as a homicide but haven’t determined how Taylor died. His body has been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical examiner for an autopsy.
The homicide was the second in the city in the last two weeks. On Nov. 25, a 33-year-old man was found shot to death on I Street. Off-duty city officers found the body of Reginald Miller lying in the road dead from a gunshot wound.
City police are still investigating both homicides and are asking for the public’s help. Angela Smith, the Brunswick Police Department’s assistant chief of administration, told The News that the public has already been helpful in both investigations and is asking for anyone with more information on either case to reach out to them.
If you have any information concerning Taylor’s death, you can reach out to Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516. If you have information on Miller’s death, reach out to Detective Paxton Edgy at 912-279-2620, or the Silent Witness hotline.
When it comes to keeping our community safe, the citizens of Glynn County rely on law enforcement to find those who subvert the rule of law. However, they can’t do their job unless we as citizens help them.
As Smith told The News, police need probable cause to make an arrest. That requires more than just a suspicion that someone committed a crime. Police need evidence to prove their case, and that evidence can come in the form of information provided by the public.
If you have some information on a crime, it is imperative that you report it to the police. Withholding that information only endangers all citizens by helping keep criminals on the streets. In these two cases, it will also help the victims’ families find some closure after two heinous incidents.
For the police to do their jobs, they need the public’s help. We encourage anyone who knows anything about these two homicides or any other crimes committed to share what they know with police. That’s how all of us help keep the community safe.