The holiday season is supposed to be a time when we show goodwill to each other. Instead of showing the goodness in all of us, two incidents over the last couple of weeks have two families grieving during what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, a 27-year-old Brunswick man was found dead Sunday morning in the 400 block of Lanier Boulevard. The body of Eugene Taylor was spotted Sunday in a grassy area between Prince and Cleburne streets.

