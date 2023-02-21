Most everyone knows the Japanese proverb about the Three Wise Monkeys: See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.

Cute maxim when artfully depicted, but what does it get a community? Nine shot kids in Columbus and gun play in the streets inside and outside the city of Brunswick. It is enough to keep families and older residents on edge and wondering just how safe and protected they are in their own homes.

