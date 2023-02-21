Most everyone knows the Japanese proverb about the Three Wise Monkeys: See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.
Cute maxim when artfully depicted, but what does it get a community? Nine shot kids in Columbus and gun play in the streets inside and outside the city of Brunswick. It is enough to keep families and older residents on edge and wondering just how safe and protected they are in their own homes.
The culprits behind these crimes have as much consideration for human life as they do for all the make-believe lives they mow down on those mass-killing computer games. Their compunction for harming others ranks right there with a famished great white shark.
Take the incident that occurred over the weekend in Columbus, one of Georgia’s larger cities some 260 miles northwest of the Golden Isles. Young people had gathered for a party that suddenly turned violent. The merry-making ended with nine children being shot, including a 5-year-old.
Some were treated for their wounds at a hospital and released. Others remained hospitalized Sunday.
These conscienceless thugs have to be ferreted out and dealt with, and the sooner the better. The trouble is getting witnesses to talk. In many cases police might as well be questioning the family pet. They’d extract as much information.
It is often the same in Brunswick and in the unincorporated areas of Glynn County. Everybody complains there is a lack of law enforcement, but only a few are willing to tell police what they saw or know.
For the umpteenth time, police need the help of the public, of citizens who want a safe environment for themselves and their loved ones. It is the only way they will ever be able to silence the guns of these punks and get them off the streets. These dispensers of fear might think a gun in hand gives them command of neighborhoods, but that’s only because they have yet to encounter a population that has had enough.
Residents and students can no longer afford to adopt the posture of the Three Wise Monkeys. A united front against criminals, standing with police and demanding the courts do their job, is a sure way to rid cities and communities of these wolves and end these daily threats.
Do nothing and expect nothing to change.