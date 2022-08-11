How much longer is the community going to put up with all this dangerous, life-threatening gunplay on the streets and in the residential neighborhoods in Brunswick and in the unincorporated areas of Glynn County? Are the two respective governments waiting for more innocent victims to fall prey to killers or to errant shots?
Hardly a week goes by without a report or two or three about some vehicles or residences getting shot at or shot up by gun-wielding miscreants in a passing car. In the city alone there have already been enough incidents where individuals not involved in whatever dark or get-even assault was at work at the time were injured or killed by projectiles apparently meant for someone else.
Police are doing their job. They are making arrests. But they need help — a lot of it.
As with police departments in other areas of the state and nation, both the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments have been struggling to maintain an adequate number of law enforcement personnel. Increasing salaries and promising bonuses apparently are not enough. Unfilled positions in the ranks of both departments reflect as much.
Another plan is needed. A better one — a plan that will maintain the protective power of both police departments at effective levels.
At stake is the safety of all — the safety of residents and visitors to the Isles, as well as the safety of the men and women who join the ranks of this community’s thin blue line. City and county commissioners must stop playing Russian roulette with lives and do something constructive, something that will thicken that defensive line, if only by a little.
Commissioners must act — and sooner rather than later — before more innocent people are mowed down. It is within their power to do so, but from the absence of anything new or noteworthy, it is obvious the majority lacks the political willpower to do what is necessary. They try to shrug off the issue by pointing a finger at places like Albany, Savannah and Atlanta and reminding everyone that they are wrestling with the same problem.
It is a weak attempt to hide behind the troubles of other communities.
Police have had our backs for decades. Isn’t it about time for us to have theirs?