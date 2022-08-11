How much longer is the community going to put up with all this dangerous, life-threatening gunplay on the streets and in the residential neighborhoods in Brunswick and in the unincorporated areas of Glynn County? Are the two respective governments waiting for more innocent victims to fall prey to killers or to errant shots?

Hardly a week goes by without a report or two or three about some vehicles or residences getting shot at or shot up by gun-wielding miscreants in a passing car. In the city alone there have already been enough incidents where individuals not involved in whatever dark or get-even assault was at work at the time were injured or killed by projectiles apparently meant for someone else.

