It has been more than a month since a tragic shootout at Selden Park claimed the life of an 18-year-old. Unfortunately, the person or persons responsible for the incident have not been caught. In an attempt to spur community help, the Glynn County Police Department announced Friday that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
This isn’t the first time county police have made such a plea to the community. In the days after the shooting, police made a public plea for any witnesses that might have recorded the fatal incident on their cellphones.
It has been a violent few weeks in the Golden Isles with these recent shootings. It started around 2 a.m. Dec. 26 when a violent shootout at the Roxy Theater occurred. Thankfully, no one was killed in the incident that police said numerous gunmen took part in. More than 70 bullet shells were recovered from the scene.
About 18 hours later, Amondrick Tujuane Roberts was shot dead in the Selden Park shootout. Roberts was a young father, and according to Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste, defending his brother in the argument that led to gunshots.
A few weeks later on Jan. 22, a shooting at the Bamboo Lounge on U.S. 17 killed 32-year-old Brandon Capers. Police do have suspects in that shooting, issuing arrest warrants for Antonio Duncan, 27, of Brunswick, for murder and other charges, and 26-year-old Darren Cowart, of Brunswick, for party to a crime of murder. Neither has been arrested.
There is also the unsolved shooting that took place in June when 29-year-old Shannon Riley was shot dead in the middle of the afternoon on Mansfield Street. A $4,000 reward has been offered by Brunswick Police in that case.
It is hard enough for the family and friends of all three of these victims to deal with the unimaginable sorrow that comes with losing a loved one to a violent crime. It has to be even tougher when those responsible are still free.
If anyone in the community has any information that could help bring justice for these lost souls, we encourage you to share it with the police. There are ways to do so anonymously if you prefer to not have your named attached to it.
We should not shelter those responsible for these heinous acts. Police and investigators can only do so much if people stay silent about what happened.
If you have any info, please let police know so they can help the victims’ family and friends find closure.