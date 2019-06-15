Preventing crime is a duty that falls on all of us, not just the police. It’s important that when you see a crime being committed, you call the police to tell them. That’s how the police were able to thwart one of the most prevalent crimes in our area — vehicular burglaries.
Glynn County Police arrested seven people in three separate incidents last weekend, alleging that all arrested were involved in separate auto break-ins.
Two of the incidents happened on St. Simons while the other took place at Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick.
In one instance, a woman was out walking her dog early in the morning and saw a suspicious car parked next to hers so she called police. The car left without headlights and evaded responding officers, but it was spotted by a city officer.
A chase with city and county officers ensued with the pursuit coming to an end after the vehicle slid off an entrance ramp to Interstate 95. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Port Royal, S.C. Police would also learn that several vehicles in the Gascoigne Apartments lot had been burglarized.
A citizen report also led to three arrests at the mall last Friday. Someone called in a report of several men who appeared to be breaking into vehicles. When police caught up with the suspected vehicle, they found a trove of items that didn’t belong to them.
Another incident on the island happened when two men in Neptune Park noticed a man stepping away from their vehicle with a handful of change. The suspect escaped after a struggle.
Police would locate the alleged burglar and found a purse that had been taken from the vehicle. According to the police report, the suspect told officers he attempted entering other cars but gave up because they were locked.
While it is nice to see citizens calling police when they see suspicious activities, the arrests also sheds light that there are still people who are not doing enough to protect themselves from such a crime. If all in the county locked their doors when they weren’t in their vehicles, the number of auto burglaries would go down significantly.
The next time you leave your car unattended, make sure to take the simple step of locking it first. You may thwart a would-be criminal and make the police’s job a little easier at the same time.