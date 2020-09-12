The ruling Friday by Atlantic Judicial Circuit Court Judge Charles Rose is the right decision and, frankly, the only one available under a fair state constitution. Judge Rose ruled the men and women of the Georgia General Assembly cannot dictate to Glynn County how it polices the community.
Bravo, Judge Rose.
The ruling effectively kills the referendum that was to be included on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election. Voters were to be asked if they wanted to abolish the Glynn County Police Department and leave law enforcement duties in the hands of the sheriff’s office.
Unless someone pulls a rabbit out of the hat, it is too late to appeal the ruling and revive the referendum. Friday was the deadline for adding anything to the general election ballot. How nicely that worked out for the Glynn County Commission, which challenged the state’s legal authority to monkey with local law enforcement.
While we support a single, unified police force for all of Glynn County, including the city of Brunswick, we feel any step toward that objective should be taken voluntarily by city and county officials and by their agreed upon rules and timetable. Because they are more familiar with the briar patches and pot holes that might exist in the path of an effort to consolidate law enforcement, they ought to be the ones designing the route, structuring the plan and deciding how feasible it would be to even try.
These are unknowns to legislators in other regions of the state. They might be aware of issues in their own neck of the woods, but it’s almost impossible for a part-time lawmaker to know or understand potential problems in cities and counties hundreds of miles away from their place of residence.
When the voters of Glynn County think it’s time to consider returning law enforcement to the sheriff, they will bring it to the attention of the seven members they elect to the county commission. An ideal time might be when the office of sheriff is up for election. Voters could then decide whether to condense law enforcement into a single agency and, at the same time, elect the man or woman they feel is best qualified to lead it.
City residents will do the same, but only if and when they’re ready. They may prefer to keep their own police force, though it should be noted that the community would be better off with one, strong, well-supported police agency that is not confined by jurisdictional boundaries. It might even save tax-dollars for everyone in the long run. One chief costs less than three, counting the sheriff.
But how this happens and whether it happens at all is a decision that should remain with the community, not the state legislature.
If nothing else, it’s simple common sense. Glynn County residents are the ones whose safety depends on local police. Because of that, they should be the ones who decide what kind of police department they want.