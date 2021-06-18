As the sole finalist in the county’s search for a permanent police chief, Jacques Battiste has been making the rounds this week.
On Monday, the former FBI special agent and police chief for Xavier University in New Orleans met with the Glynn County Commission and the Police Advisory Panel before taking part in a question-and-answer session with the public.
The session did not include live questions. The county instead asked people to submit questions via email. From the more than 30 questions submitted, around 20 questions were asked with some repetitious questions siphoned out, according to the moderator.
The questions that made it through the screening process covered a wide range of topics like community policing and the department regaining its accreditation. But the gist of those questions can be boiled down to a single word — trust.
It is clear that the GBNET scandal, which involved a county police officer on a joint narcotics task force engaging in improper conduct with an informant and the alleged attempt to cover it up, eroded some of the trust between the county police department and the community. The handling of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death has also played a role in that trust withering away.
Battiste, to his credit, tackled these issues head-on with some of the questions that were presented to him. When asked about the length of time between the Arbery shooting and the suspects’ arrest, he said it was “unacceptable.”
He also said that he would defend his officers as long as they were doing their jobs the right way.
“If they deviate from that plan ... they are going to have to seek (employment) somewhere else,” Battiste said. “We want the very best. But when they come to this department, they better bring their A-game every day.”
The very best to Battiste means having the “best educated officers” in the nation. He also wants his officers involved in the community. What some might call community policing, Battiste described as “community engagement.”
“It requires an officer to be smarter than someone who carries a gun and a badge,” Battiste said. “We have to be problem solvers.”
We have also been impressed by how glowingly Battiste has talked about interim police chief Rickey Evans, who was also up for the job. Battiste said it would be a mistake to remove Evans from his role as assistant police chief. Evans also has had nothing but good things to say about Battiste as both men have taken what could have been a difficult situation and handled it with class.
Battiste has done a good job this week of explaining his philosophy on policing, and he has a decorated career to back up what he says. If he does become the next permanent police chief, all we ask is that residents give him a fair shake.